$50.00
    • Okomito - Light
      $50.00
    • Okomito - Regular
      $50.00

Okomito - Regular

Bookmark
$50.00
20px
0
Pangram

Fontface Ninja is a free browser extension that let you inspect, try, buy and bookmark any fonts on any website

Okomito - Regular 120px120px0px#000000
Lionel Durimel Portfolio
Image courtesy of Lionel Durimel

Inspect any websites

Find the name of any fonts by hovering it.
You also get size, letterspacing, line height and color of the hovered font.

Lionel Durimel Portfolio

Try any fonts

Click a font to try it without leaving the website your browsing

$50.00

You like a font?
Buy it!

We can display the price of over 30 000 fonts and get you a link to buy it.

When it comes to free fonts, we provide a download link.

Lionel Durimel Portfolio Fontface Dojo

Bookmark fonts

Coming soon !

Our new awesome feature. Bookmark any font you came across on a website.
Then, find all your bookmarks back on fontfacedojo.com

Fontface Dojo will improve your bookmarked font by adding cool stuff like statistics, font pairing recommendations and links to other websites using it.
Think of it as a smart bookmark, improving by itself.

Learn more

Fontface Ninja is a free browser extension that let you inspect, try, buy and bookmark any fonts on any website

You have any questions ? Contact us !