Fontface Ninja is a free browser extension that let you inspect, try, buy and bookmark any fonts on any website
Inspect any websites
Find the name of any fonts by hovering it.
You also get size, letterspacing, line height and color of the hovered font.
Try any fonts
Click a font to try it without leaving the website your browsing
You like a font?
Buy it!
We can display the price of over 30 000 fonts and get you a link to buy it.
When it comes to free fonts, we provide a download link.
Bookmark fonts
Coming soon !
Our new awesome feature. Bookmark any font you came across on a website.
Then, find all your bookmarks back on fontfacedojo.com
Fontface Dojo will improve your bookmarked font by adding cool stuff like statistics, font pairing recommendations and links to other websites using it.
Think of it as a smart bookmark, improving by itself.